Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 183,866 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,376,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,866 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $32,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 421.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 389,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 594,776 shares during the period.

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 282,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $2,177,989.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60,615,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,953,705.80. This trade represents a 0.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE BIGZ opened at $5.86 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0862 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

