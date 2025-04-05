Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 118,827 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 118,827 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $13,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 885.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 668.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMO opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

