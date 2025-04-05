Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 1,689,141 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,876,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689,141 shares during the period. Putnam Premier Income Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 22.72% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $77,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,779,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $3.74.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

