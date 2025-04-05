Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,034 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $14,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $4,527,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 94,945 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

CPZ stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $16.03.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Herman sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $208,647.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,631.78. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.