Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Simulations Plus Trading Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ SLP opened at $25.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.96 million, a P/E ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 0.89. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $678,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,402,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,381,623.44. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 502.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

