Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.09% of Sila Realty Trust worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SILA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,337 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,918,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $22,303,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $16,253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,599,000.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Down 6.1 %

SILA stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Sila Realty Trust Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

