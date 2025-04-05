SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) SVP Michael A. Pisetsky Sells 3,128 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,128 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $44,229.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,574.92. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $571.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $19.16.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $49.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 9.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,081,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in SI-BONE by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 841,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 220,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

