Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.81 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 76.80 ($0.99). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 76.80 ($0.99), with a volume of 2,533,828 shares trading hands.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.78. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -7,440.00.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -70,000.00%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

