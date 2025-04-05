SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $2.69. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 47,116 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SemiLEDs in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 41.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SemiLEDs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) by 212.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of SemiLEDs worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About SemiLEDs

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.