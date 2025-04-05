SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $2.69. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 47,116 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SemiLEDs in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Stock Performance
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 41.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.97%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SemiLEDs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) by 212.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of SemiLEDs worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SemiLEDs
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.