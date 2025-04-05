Sean Maduck Sells 100,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Sean Maduck sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $10,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,622 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,435.88. This trade represents a 53.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sean Maduck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Sean Maduck sold 18,303 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $1,110,809.07.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.28. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CORT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $76.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 462,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,369,000 after purchasing an additional 262,503 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,483,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,519,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,871,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 473,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,876,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

