Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 50.40 ($0.65). Schroder Real Estate Invest shares last traded at GBX 49.60 ($0.64), with a volume of 336,247 shares trading hands.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £224.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 50.15.

About Schroder Real Estate Invest

The investment objective of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (‘the Company’) is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth as a result of its investments in, and active management of, a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate.

