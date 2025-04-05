Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 11,915 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,490 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,744 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $141.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.78. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.