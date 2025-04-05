Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.18.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $541.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $575.65 and a 200 day moving average of $554.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

