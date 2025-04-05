Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,846 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,872,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,106,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,065,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,076,000 after purchasing an additional 532,085 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $325.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $315.24 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.85.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

