Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,492 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,080,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,183,000 after buying an additional 136,586 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36,249.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,331,000 after acquiring an additional 632,921 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 518,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,118,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 34,241.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,030,000 after acquiring an additional 392,059 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 295,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter.

MGK opened at $277.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.13. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $266.99 and a twelve month high of $358.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3397 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

