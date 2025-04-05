Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading Up 6.6% – What’s Next?

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $32.04. 1,009,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,177,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 142,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $5,068,441.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,108.90. This represents a 56.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jing L. Marantz sold 5,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,240. The trade was a 7.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,772 shares of company stock worth $11,245,798. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 3,443.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 584.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,321.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

