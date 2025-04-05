Scantech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI) Stock Price Up 13.7% – Still a Buy?

Scantech AI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:STAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 978,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,142,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Scantech AI Systems Stock Down 12.3 %

About Scantech AI Systems

ScanTech AI Systems Inc is a leading provider of advanced artificial intelligence-based security screening solutions. ScanTech AI Systems Inc is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

