Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $3.68. Sasol shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 605,082 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 30th.

Sasol Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 312.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 224,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

