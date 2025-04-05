Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $3.68. Sasol shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 605,082 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 30th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sasol
Sasol Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 312.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 224,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sasol
Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sasol
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Cintas Ends UniFirst Talks—What’s Next for UNF Stock?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Reasons Wall Street Is Backing Braze Stock Right Now
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/31 – 04/04
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.