Sarah Aebersold Sells 5,771 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Aebersold sold 5,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $130,770.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,930.04. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sarah Aebersold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Sarah Aebersold sold 2,695 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $68,560.80.

On Friday, March 14th, Sarah Aebersold sold 5,632 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $140,574.72.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Sarah Aebersold sold 1,091 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,275.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Sarah Aebersold sold 240 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $6,484.80.

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $20.88 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.36 million, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,664,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,805,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,113,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,145,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,733,000 after acquiring an additional 377,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 821,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after acquiring an additional 236,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

