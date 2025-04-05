Samjo Management LLC Reduces Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Samjo Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 2.5% of Samjo Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Samjo Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,110,000 after buying an additional 22,007 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $92.74 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Bank of America cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

