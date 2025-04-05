Samjo Management LLC Invests $5.23 Million in Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO)

Samjo Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 647,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,000. Silvaco Group comprises about 2.0% of Samjo Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Samjo Management LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Silvaco Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVCO. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvaco Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Silvaco Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Silvaco Group during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SVCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Silvaco Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVCO opened at $4.24 on Friday. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $121.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70.

In other Silvaco Group news, major shareholder Katherine S. Ngai-Pesic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,461,105 shares in the company, valued at $52,933,191.30. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

