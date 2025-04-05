Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 501.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,228 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $20.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRA. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBRA

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.