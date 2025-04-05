Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.54 and last traded at $87.20, with a volume of 306722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.01 million. Research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 104.78%.

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,555.25. The trade was a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,231 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

