Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $185.62 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $185,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Onefund LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $451.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $545.18 and a 200 day moving average of $532.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

