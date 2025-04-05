Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Price

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WDO. TD Securities raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.75 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.50.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Down 5.4 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Wesdome Gold Mines
In other news, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 7,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.26, for a total transaction of C$128,193.84. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wesdome Gold Mines
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.