Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Shares Down 7.4% – Should You Sell?

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. 1,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Down 7.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.80.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.