Riverwater Partners LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. Riverwater Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PCRB opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71. Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $50.58.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Profile

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more.

