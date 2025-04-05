Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $844,000 in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,567,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,486,000 after purchasing an additional 203,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,357,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,096,000 after buying an additional 289,407 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,393,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after buying an additional 2,627,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,739,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,830,000 after buying an additional 36,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,425,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,034,000 after acquiring an additional 389,980 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $29.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAR. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

