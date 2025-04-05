Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,440 ($57.28) and last traded at GBX 4,516.50 ($58.26), with a volume of 22401670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,601.50 ($59.36).
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($82.56) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($81.27) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,241.25 ($80.51).
In related news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,820 ($62.18) per share, for a total transaction of £24,871.20 ($32,083.59). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,076 ($65.48), for a total value of £31,521.96 ($40,663.00). 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
