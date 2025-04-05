Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 27,350 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,350 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.81.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This trade represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELV opened at $428.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.26. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.21 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

