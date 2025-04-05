Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $4.25 Million Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,013 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Insmed were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 40.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 1.7% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 478,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Insmed by 32.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 392,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Insmed by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 962,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $84.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on INSM

Insider Activity at Insmed

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 3,344 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $220,403.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,766 shares in the company, valued at $6,773,307.06. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $227,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,155.20. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 532,207 shares of company stock worth $41,683,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.