Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $2.37 Million Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of Privia Health Group worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,824,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,868,000 after buying an additional 958,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,178 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,418,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 503,002 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,311,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,133,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 69,649 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $125,999.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,148.88. This trade represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $21.97 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

