Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 918,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.75% of Revvity worth $102,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revvity by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Revvity by 2,972.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Revvity by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Revvity by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revvity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $641,520.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,550.12. This trade represents a 21.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,782. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revvity Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE:RVTY opened at $94.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.18 and a 200-day moving average of $116.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.54 and a 52 week high of $129.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.67%.

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.