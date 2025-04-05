Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,128 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $235.29 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.92 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.