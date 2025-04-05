Rep. David Taylor Sells Off Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently sold shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). In a filing disclosed on April 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SCHWAB JOINT BROKERAGE #1 (HOME GROWN)” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 3/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) on 2/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) on 2/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) on 2/10/2025.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $210.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.29. The stock has a market cap of $587.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,110,000 after acquiring an additional 182,648 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 236.5% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $264.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPM

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

