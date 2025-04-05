Redzone Resources (CVE:REZ) Trading 10% Higher – Time to Buy?

Redzone Resources Ltd (CVE:REZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 29,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Redzone Resources Stock Up 10.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.
Redzone Resources Company Profile
Redzone Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 55% interest in the Lara Socos porphyry copper molybdenum property consisting of three mineral concessions covering an area of 1,800 hectares located on the southern coast of Peru.
