Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.93 and traded as low as $38.92. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $38.96, with a volume of 15,419,688 shares.
Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 4.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56.
Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.2636 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
About Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund
The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
