Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.93 and traded as low as $38.92. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $38.96, with a volume of 15,419,688 shares.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56.

Get Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.2636 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.