Raymond James Cuts Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$7.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CIA. Citigroup raised shares of Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.31.

Shares of CIA opened at C$3.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.27. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$3.61 and a 52-week high of C$7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

