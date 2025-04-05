Rahlfs Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Rahlfs Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Rahlfs Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,016,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 232,620.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 100,027 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 557.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of EWS opened at $21.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $731.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

