Rahlfs Capital LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rahlfs Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Pfizer accounts for 1.0% of Rahlfs Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Pfizer by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,071,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,822 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 294,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 159,984 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $577,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,389,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,142,000 after buying an additional 235,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,666,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,392,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

