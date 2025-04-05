Prudential PLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 120.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,295 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $69.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.