Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,130,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952,088 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 9.54% of Prothena worth $71,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Prothena by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $10.86 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Prothena from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

