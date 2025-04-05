Promising Technology Stocks To Watch Today – April 4th

NVIDIA, Apple, and Meta Platforms are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares in companies that produce or heavily rely on technological innovation, including industries such as software, hardware, semiconductors, and internet services. These stocks are often characterized by rapid growth potential as well as higher volatility, reflecting the fast-paced and ever-evolving nature of the tech industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $6.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.37. 348,827,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,961,776. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.16 and a 200-day moving average of $131.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded down $11.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.86. 74,435,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,110,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.08 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.14 and its 200-day moving average is $233.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $17.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $514.35. 25,340,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,427,240. The company’s 50 day moving average is $651.00 and its 200 day moving average is $609.95. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

