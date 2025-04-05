Promising Blue Chip Stocks To Consider – April 5th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of well-established companies known for their reliability, strong financial performance, and market leadership across their industries. These stocks typically come from firms with a long history of stable earnings, solid balance sheets, and regular dividend payments, making them a staple in conservative investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

KRMN traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.89. 1,840,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,275. Karman has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $38.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRMN

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RFIL stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 42,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,745. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $5.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NTWK stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,088. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 million, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

Further Reading