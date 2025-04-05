Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

