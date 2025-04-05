Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Trading Up 11.5% – What’s Next?

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04). 532,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,791,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

Predator Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £23.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.06.

About Predator Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. It owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Predator Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predator Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.