Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) Shares Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.57. 29,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 20,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.
Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Up 1.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57.
Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile
Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
