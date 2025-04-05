Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Holdings Decreased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,443,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,950,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,886,000 after purchasing an additional 232,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pool by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,042,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,435,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Pool by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 636,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,840,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $315.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $402.45.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.04 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,105. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

