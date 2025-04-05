Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Trading Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

