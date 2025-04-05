Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and traded as low as $2.09. Polar Power shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 48,100 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Polar Power Stock Performance
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
